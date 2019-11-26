Kano Environment Commissioner visits agencies, assures workers

The Commissioner of environment, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso has commended the 3 heads of agencies under his ministry for their commitment to duty.

According to a press release signed by Bashir Habib Yahya, Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Environment, Dr. Getso stated that during the familiarisation tour to departments under the Ministry in order to assess the achievements and challenges so far for government’s consideration.

He urged the managements of 3 agencies namely: Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB), Kano-Nigeria Erosion & Watershed Management Project (KN-NEWMAP) and lastly Kano Aforestation Project (KNAP) to join hands for the good of the teeming populace.

The commissioner added that his doors would remain always open for advise, suggestions and requests to overcome the environmental challenges in the state.



Dr. Getso appealed to entire staff of the agencies to rededicate themselves especially on commitments to their official responsibilities and punctuality to work.

All the chief executives of the 3 departments under the ministry assured the commissioner that they will give all the necessary support and cooperation.