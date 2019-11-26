Kano Environment Commissioner visits agencies, assures workers

November 26, 2019 Editor Environment, Project 0

The Commissioner of environment, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso has commended the 3 heads of agencies under his ministry for their commitment to duty.

According to a press release signed by Bashir Habib Yahya, Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Environment, Dr. Getso stated that during the familiarisation tour to  departments under  the Ministry in order to assess the achievements and challenges so far for government’s consideration.

 He urged the managements of 3 agencies namely: Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB), Kano-Nigeria Erosion & Watershed Management Project (KN-NEWMAP) and lastly Kano Aforestation Project (KNAP) to join hands for  the good of  the teeming populace.

The commissioner added that his doors would remain always open for advise, suggestions and requests to overcome the environmental challenges in the state.


Dr. Getso appealed to entire staff of the agencies to rededicate themselves especially on commitments to their official responsibilities and punctuality to work.

All the  chief executives of the 3 departments under the ministry assured the commissioner that they will give all the necessary support and cooperation.

Spread the story



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*