Kano Emirate Tussle: Soldiers not involved in enforcing court order – Army

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army has dismissed as “false”, the claim by the Kano chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association, that soldiers were involved in enforcing a court order restraining that state government from deposing five Emirs.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, dismissed the allegation in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, contrary to insinuations by the Kano state chapter of NBA, troops of the Nigerian Army have not been involved in the Kano state emirate tussle and are not involved in enforcing any court order.

Nwachukwu said the military had only taken proactive steps to checkmate any possible breakdown or breach of the security that might be occasioned by the tussle.

He said the issue of paramount concern to the army and other security agencies was the prevention of breakdown of law and order in the state which, he added, the adversarial non-state actors could take advantage of.

“The military will imminently intervene when it becomes apparent that the intensity of the security situation becomes overwhelming for the police.

“All the Army is doing at this stage is to monitor the situation as it unfolds and be on standby in the event of any escalation that could threaten the security of the state and the region in general,” he said. (NAN)