Kano Emirate crisis: Arewa Group commends Buhari’s intervention

#TrackNigeria: The Northern Democratic Forum has described the reported intervention to resolve the lingering Kano emirate crisis between Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Emir Sunusi as a welcome development following its earlier call in that direction.

The Group which on Friday threw its weight behind the retention of a single Kano emirate and condemned Governor Ganduje’s action as an affront against the entire North and Hausa/Fulani traditional values, also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene urgently.

After a meeting in Kano on Thursday, the Group through its Chairman, Malam Jibril Tafida frowned at what it described as an attempt to intimidate the emir of Kano as a first step towards undermining the Kano emirate and by extension the entire northern traditional institution.

While cautioning that Ganduje’s unpopular action can potentially bring about the break down of law and order in the state and across the entire northern region, the Group called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene before the situation gets out of hand.

“President Buhari must take urgent measures to bring the Governor to order as Kano belongs to all of us and we would not fold our arms and see such a symbolic institution destroyed by selfish politicians in the name of politics.

“We urge every right thinking Nigerian to condemn the governor’s action that can destabilize not only Kano but Nigeria as a whole,” Tafida said

Responding to the reported truce reached at Buhari’s instance, Tafida said it is reassuring that leaders are beginning to listen to good counsel from the public and called on the people to remain calm while the truce lasts.

He said his Group, proud to be among the pioneer advocates for Buhari’s intervention in the unfortunate Kano feud, shall however keep vigilant until total compromise is attained on the matter.



