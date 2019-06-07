Kano Emirate: Arewa group supports Sanusi, chides Ganduje

The Northern Democratic Forum (NDF) has thrown its weight behind the retention of a single Kano emirate.

I also condemned Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s action as an affront against the entire North and Hausa/Fulani traditional values.

Rising from an emergency meeting in Kano on Thursday, the Group through its Chairman, Malam Jibril Tafida frowned at what it described as attempt to intimidate the Emir of Kano as a first step towards undermining the Kano emirate and by extension the entire northern traditional institution.

While cautioning that Ganduje’s unpopular action can potentially bring about the break down of law and order in the state and across the entire northern region, the Group called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene before the situation gets out of hand.

“President Buhari must take urgent measures to bring the Governor to order as Kano belongs to all of us and we would not fold our arms and see such a symbolic institution destroyed by selfish politicians in the name of politics.

“We urge every right thinking Nigerian to condemn the governor’s action that can destabilize not only Kano but Nigeria as whole,” Tafida said.



