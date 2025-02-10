Kano embarks on construction of N20bn township road projects

The Kano State Government has awarded N20 billion contact for the construction of two critical township roads, aimed at enhancing transportation and boosting economic activities.

By Aminu Garko



The Commissioner for Works and Housing, Alhaji Marwan Ahmed, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday.

He said that the government was expending N13.3 billion on the construction of the Rogo-Bari-Falgore-Mahangi Roads, located in Rogo Local Government Area and N6.9 billion for the construction of the Panda-Hamdullahi-Albasu-Salkwayan Dutse Roads in Albasu LGA.

The commissioner said that these roads have been prioritised due to their economic and social importance to improve the quality of life of people living in the two council areas.

He explained that upon completion, the roads would ease movement, enhance driving experiences, facilitate business activities, improve conveyance of goods from farms to markets, and generally boosting the local economy. (NAN)