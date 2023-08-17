Kano Election Tribunal: Govt kicks against alleged bribery attempt, fingers ex-gov

By Danlami Nmodu

The Kano State Government has kicked against an alleged attempt to bribe a members of state election tribunal.

Kano state government raised the alarm in a statement signed by Baba Halilu Dantiye, MON, mni, the Commissioner of Information, following revelations by the tribunal’s Chairman, Justice Flora Ngozi Azinge.

Dantiye said ,”The attention of Kano state government has been drawn to an allegation made by the chairman of Kano National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal Hon. Justice Flora Ngozi Azinge that there was an attempt to bribe a member of the tribunal with money in order to sway Justice in favour of his client as according to her, “money has been flying in the Tribunal.”

According to the Commissioner, “The Kano state government views the incidence with a great concern as there is a strong rumour going round that some strong forces within the APC whose eyes are on Kano Election Petition Tribunals are bent on repeating what they did in 2019. They are all out to use whatever means to sway justice as was done previously.

He alleged that “It is an open secret that these strong forces who are well-known for their corrupt attitude are working tirelessly to scuttle the hard earned mandate of the people of Kano state.

He further claimed that No doubt, all eyes are looking at the direction of a former Kano state governor(name withheld) whose ascension to the position of a party top post was opposed by senior and founding members of the party and indeed majority of Nigerians because of various allegations cases of corruption.

The state government added that the renowned party henchman certainly feels emboldened by what is generally perceived as his unfortunate and undemocratic selection as a party topgu and he is now rumoured to be all out to influence the outcome of various Election Petition Tribunals in Kano in particular and other states in general.

Dantiye further said, “The state government views this as a litmus test for present administration to show Nigerians its commitment to fighting corruption and defending democratic principles by ensuring that this case is thoroughly investigated and the culprits prosecuted.

“The anti-corruption agencies are equally expected to swing into action especially when this type of allegation was made in open court by a respected Judge.

However, the government said it views with delight the action of the Tribunal chairperson, Hon. Justice Flora Ngozi Azinge as a positive testimony that there is still hope in the Nigerian judiciary and there are Judges and Justices with high sense of integrity abound in our

country.

“The state government also thanks the good people of Kano that voted for the NNPP into power with well over one million votes at a time when it didn’t have federal, state, local government and financial resources.

“The government therefore notes and appreciates the readiness of Kano people to defend their mandate through whatever means possible”,Dantiye said.

