Kano education ministry creates more zonal directorates for effective M & E — Commissioner

The Kano state government has approved the creation of new Zonal Directorate offices in some departments and agencies under the Ministry of Education, the state Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru has said.This was made known in a statement issued by the ministry’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Yusuf, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday, in Kano.

The statement quoted Sanusi-Kiru as saying, “It is a fact that, with the introduction of free and compulsory basic and secondary school education in the state, the sector is witnessing increasing enrolment of pupils and students in our public primary and secondary schools.“That is coupled with massive construction of new schools and rehabilitation of dilapidated ones, in addition to the recent deployment of over 11,000 teachers to primary and secondary schools.”According to the commissioner, the decision to expand the administrative management of those institutions became necessary for efficient monitoring and evaluation, quality control, digitization of data collation and analysis.“

Other reasons were for the need to have more revenue generation drive, as well as optimum utilisation of human resources, especially those recently deployed to the education sector,” he said.He said the newly created zonal directorates were for the Kano State Senior Secondary Schools Management Board (KSSSMB), from 14 to 23, and the SUBEB from 10 to 15.Others were the State Agency for Mass Education from 10 to 15, Kano State Private and Voluntary Institutions Board from five to seven, Kano State Library Board, and the Science and Technical Schools Board, now have three each, respectively.“

With this development, our over 7,000 and 1,330 public primary and secondary schools, as well as, over 4,000 private schools in the state, will be effectively provided with the needed monitoring and evaluation, and quality control for excellent service delivery.”

The Commissioner, therefore, enjoined all staff of the ministry to see the new development as another milestone and catalyst for the improvement of the education sector in the state.He also warned that the ministry, under his leadership, would not hesitate to deal decisively with any staff found wanting in the discharge of his or her responsibilities. (NAN)

