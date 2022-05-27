Kano deputy governor, Gawuna emerges APC governorship candidate

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Kano State Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna has emerged governorship candidate of the All Progress Congress (APC) for 2023 general election in the state.

Gawuna polled 2,289 votes to defeat his only opponent, Sha’aban Sharada, a member representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency, who scored 30 votes.

The Returning Officer and Chairman, APC Election Committee, Alhaji Tijjani Kaura, declared Gawuna winner at the end of the exercise held on Thursday night at the Indoor Sports Complex, Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

He said that 2,339 total votes casted while 2,319 votes were valid.

Kaura commended security personnel, journalists, contestants and party executives for the peaceful conduct of the exercise.(NAN)

