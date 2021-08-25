Kano CPC seizes N1bn fake, expired products 6 months –official

The State Consumer Protection Council (CPC) seized fake and expired products worth N1 billion in the past six months, the CPC’s former acting Managing Director, Mr Baffa Babba-Dan’agundi, said.

He made the disclosure on Wednesday in Kano, while fielding questions from newsmen.

Dan’agundi, also doubled as the Managing Director, Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), said: “If we are to quantify the seizure we made in the past six months, it is N1 billion.”

He revealed seized items included expired items, drugs, drinks, vegetable oil, as well as beer, fake engine oil, and other consumables.

The seizures were achieved through the support the state governor, he added.

“The governor didn’t interfere in our activities, particularly on the arrests and seizures, he gives us free hand to do our job. I have no regrets on what I did while working with the CPC in acting capacity,” he said.

Babba-Dan’agundi also acknowledged the support the agency received from security agencies, particularly the police, saying, “We have been getting support from all the security agents and leadership the markets”.

”The new Assistant Inspector General Police, Sadiq Bello, and the State Police Commissioner, Samaila Shuaibu, are working together and are supporting us,” he added. (NAN)

