Kano CPC seizes N1bn fake, expired products 6 months –official

The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has seized fake and expired products worth over N1 billion in the past six months, the CPC’s former acting Managing Director, Mr Baffa Babba-Dan’agundi, has said.

He made the disclosure on Wednesday in Kano, while fielding questions from newsmen.

Dan’agundi, who also doubled as the Managing Director, Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), said: “If we are to quantify the seizure we made in the past six months, it is over N1 billion.”

He revealed that the seized items included expired food items, drugs, drinks, vegetable oil, as well as beer, fake engine oil, and other consumables.

The seizures were achieved through the support of the state governor, he added.

“The governor didn’t interfere in our activities, particularly on the arrests and seizures, he gives us free hand to do our job. I have no regrets on what I did while working with the CPC in acting capacity,” he said.

Babba-Dan’agundi also acknowledged the support the agency received from security agencies, particularly the police, saying, “We have been getting support from all the security agents and leadership of the markets”.

”The new Assistant Inspector General of Police, Sadiq Bello, and the State Police Commissioner, Samaila Shuaibu, are working together and are supporting us,” he added. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...