Kano CP inaugurates Operation Restore Peace to tackle thuggery

By Zubairu Idris

The new Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Abubakar Lawal, has inaugurated “Operation Restore Peace”, designed to tackle the menace of thuggery, drug abuse and other crimes.

This is contained in a statement by the command spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, on Wednesday in Kano.Lawal said while addressing officers and men of the command that the operation was part of the command’s action plan against criminality.

The CP appreciated the robust structures of policing strategy in the state and pledge to improve and sustain it.He said that Operation Restore Peace would be community-driven to add to other security strategies of the command to ensure peace in the state.

Lawal added that the command would enhance its community policing engagements, use of technology, intelligence gathering and building synergy with other security agencies and community stakeholders.The CP said he would strengthen the command’s Public Relations Department for massive public enlightenment and sensitization of citizens through radio, television and social media.

Lawal also pledged to strengthen the capacity of the command’s tactical units and divisional police officers.The CP gave the assurance that the command would put in its best to ensure that Kano state remained safe and secured for everyone to live in.“We therefore need the cooperation, support and encouragement of all, as no stone will be left unturned as far as fighting crime and criminality is concerned,” he added. (NAN)

