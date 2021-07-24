Kano court restraints assembly from investigating anti-corruption Czar

A Kano State High Court, on Friday, restrained the House of Assembly from investigating the boss of the state’s Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCAC), Malam Muhuyi Rimin-Gado.

The PCAC’s Executive Secretary, Rimin-Gado, on July 22 filed a motion exparte which urged the court to restrain Kano State House of Assembly (KSHA) from investigating the activities of his commission.

Rimin-Gado, who supported his motion with an eight-paragraph affidavit, named KSHA as the first respondent.

Other respondents included the State Attorney-General, the State Accountant-General and the KSHA Ad Hoc Committee.

Rimin-Gado, through his counsel, Mr MK Umar, had prayed the court to restrain respondents not to take any further step pending hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji, granted Rimin-Gado’s prayers and restrained the respondents from investigating the activities of the commission pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

Ado-Ma’aji also granted accelerating hearing in the matter and abridged the time within which the respondents might file and serve their respective court process in the matter.

He held that “the service of the process of this court in this matter to be affected by serving the office of the Attorney- General of Kano State”.

The judge adjourned the matter till Aug. 6 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the KSHA had on July 5 suspended the PCAC boss for rejecting an accountant posted to the agency from the office of the Accountant-General. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...