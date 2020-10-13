Kano constructs 1,600 houses in four emirate councils

The Kano State Government, says it has concluded arrangements to construct 1,600 housing units in the four newly established emirate councils in the state.

Mr Nuradeen Zubairu, the Managing Director, Kano State Housing Corporation, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Kano.

Zubairu said the houses would be constructed at Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Kadaye Emirate Councils, to address housing deficit and enhance access to decent housing accomodation to low income earners.