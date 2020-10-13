Kano constructs 1,600 houses in four emirate councils

The Kano State Government, says it has concluded arrangements to construct 1,600 housing units in the four newly established emirate councils in the state.
Mr Nuradeen Zubairu, the Managing Director, Kano State Housing Corporation, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Kano.
Zubairu said the houses would be constructed at Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Kadaye Emirate Councils, to address housing deficit and enhance access to decent housing accomodation to low income earners.
He noted that 400 houses would be constructed in each of the council, adding that the project was to fast track sustainable social and economic development in the state.
“The state government has adopted measures to bridge the housing deficit in rural and urban areas.
“We are also planning to build over 7,000 housing units in Kano metropolis,” he said.
Zubairu said the corporation had adopted effective surveillance mechanism to guard against erection of illegal structures in the existing housing estate to control flooding.
According to him, the Corporation had removed about 20 illegal structures in Kano metropolis in the past 10 months. (NAN)
