Kano committed to infrastructure development – Official

The Kano State Government says it has noted with deep appreciation and satisfaction the level of enthusiasm and happiness being expressed by various segments of the public in the state over the planned commencement of the construction of two interchange at Dan Agundi and Tal’udu initiated by the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

Baba Halilu Dantiye, Commissioner of Information, who said this in a statement also disclosed that the state Executive Council in its sitting on 29th November, 2023 granted approval for the construction of the two interchanges with the objective of decongesting the ever busy junctions, facilitating easy flow of traffic, boosting business and commercial activities and facilitating general economic growth of the state as a center of commerce.

Dantiye said the interchange located at Dan Agundi junction along BUK Road and Tal’udu junction along Aminu Kano Way by Abdullahi Muhammed Wase Road all in the metropolis, will each consist of underpass and flyover bridge.

The construction of the Dan Agundi Interchange, was awarded to Messrs CGC Nigeria Limited at the cost of N15.97billion to be jointly financed by the state and local governments.

While the state government assuredbthe general public of timely execution of the two projects and initiation of more public oriented and developmental projects in both rural and urban areas for the improvement of general wellbeing of the people and development of the state in all sectors in fulfillment of its campaign promises, motorists flying the affected roads are advised to use the numerous alternative routes and bear the temporary and brief inconvenience the execution of the projects might have caused them.

However, Dantiye noted that the government has observed with grave concern the attempt by some disgruntled individuals to discredit its well-intentioned effort of initiating, planning and executing these important projects and their creditable objectives.

The insinuation that the siting of the projects is inappropriate and the funding arrangement unfair is a clear indication that such individuals lack the knowledge of inner workings and operations of the government, particularly on matters regarding funding of big projects, as well as the strategic and collective needs of the people.

According to the commissioner, it is on record that all similar projects by previous administrations in the state were undertaken through similar state-local governments joint financing arrangements and agreed upon by the two parties. Hence, these particular projects, in all fairness, not be seen or misconstrued as different in any context.

He added, “On the appropriateness or otherwise of siting the projects, it is common knowledge to all those who know the metropolitan Kano that the areas earmarked for the two projects are very busy roads with heavy traffic, hold ups and blockades particularly at rush hours, in addition to their being major link roads to industrial, commercial and educational centers in the state as well as entry and exit points for people from and travelling to many rural local governments that are located west and northwest of Kano city. It is very obvious that all people living in the city and at the rural areas are direct beneficiaries of these projects.

“The administration of Abba Kabir Yusuf has made its resolve and commitment very clear since its inception to initiate, plan and implement appropriate programmes, policies and projects that will ensure even development in urban and rural areas. The actualization of this promise is paramount and will continue to be pursued. No amount of undue, misinformed and selfish criticism from any quarter will make the administration renege on its promise and commitment to initiate and execute projects and policies that will improve the wellbeing of the people and bring about general development of the state.”

