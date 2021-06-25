Kano CJ swears in 34 Sharia judges

The Kano State Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir, on Friday, sworn in 34 Sharia Court Judges in the state.

Sagir said the judges were appointed based on merit and good character, having passed the aptitude test and interview conducted by Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

“They all passed with at least 65 per cent marks.

“We are happy that we have been able to appoint competent Sharia court judges after they have undergone training and acquired the necessary experience.

“It took at least four years before we appointed the judges because of stringent conditions we put.

“Of the 34 judges, 29 are staff of State High Court, while five were on transfer of service from the state government,’’ the chief judge said.

Sagir urged them to fear God while discharging their duties, use their experiences and always remember their oath of office.

Earlier, the Grand Khadi of Kano State Sharia Court, Dr Tijjani Yusuf-Yakasai, congratulated the new judges and urged them to always put in mind that they are serving Almighty God.

“The appointment of the judges is first of its kind in the state.

“This is a day of great history because we have never sworn-in 34 judges at a time, we thank God,’’ Yusuf-Yakasai said.

One of the new judges, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, who spoke on behalf of others, thanked the Chief Judge and Grand Khadi for confirming their appointments.

“We thank Almighty God and we promised to adhere to the oath of office,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...