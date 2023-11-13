Kano CJ sets up performance, evaluation committee for Magistrates

By Ramatu Garba

The Kano State Chief Judge, Justice Dije Abdu-Aboki, has set up performance and evaluation committee to assess Magistrates performance quarterly to ensure good administration of justice in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the State Judiciary Spokesman, Baba Jibo-Ibrahim on Monday in Kano.

Abdu-Aboki disclosed this during a meeting with Magistrates at the Conference hall of the High Court of Justice Kano.

” Magistracy is closer to the people at the grass root, therefore Magistrates should exhibit high sense of commitment to the preservation of the rule of Law”

The CJ urged the Magistrates to refrain from taking cases that are not assigned to them from the directing authorities, as it is a flagrant abuse of office and attracts serious disciplinary action .

“As custodian of the law issuing ex-parte order without application and proper recording is an infraction”

She also called on the Magistrates to take full controls of their Courts and supervise their registries to minimize incidences of common infractions such as cases without dates among others.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

