Kano CJ approves appointment of 34 Sharia Court judges

June 24, 2021



The Kano , Justice Nura Sagir, has approved the appointment of 34 additional Sharia Court Judges the .

The Kano Judiciary Spokesman, Mr Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, said this a issued to newsmen Kano, on Thursday.

According to the , the approval sequel to having successfully passed the aptitude test as well as interview conducted Judicial Service Commission(JSC).

“All the newly appointed Sharia Court judges will sworn- on June 25, at the room of High Court of Justice, Kano by 10.00 a.m. (NAN)

