Kano cancer centre to be ready July 2020 – Ganduje

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The multimillion Naira Kano Cancer Centre, being built by the Kano state government at Giginyu, will be commissioned by July 2020, the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has announced.

He made this known on Sunday while inspecting the project site, saying when completed, the facility would serve several states in Nigeria and some countries in West Africa.

This is contained in a statement by the Director General, Media and Public Relations, Ameen Yassar and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Sunday.

“Already, the government has advertised for expression of interest for the procurement of high-tech Oncology, imaging, emergency and laboratory equipment as well as power facilities, hospital and office furniture”, the governor stated.

“Professionals are currently assessing the documents and due process will be followed in the contract award for procurement of the equipment and facilities”, Ganduje assured.

He said his administration desired to have a cancer center modeled after a similar one he visited in Melbourne, Australia, in terms of size and expertise and in view of the large number of cancer patients in the country who cannot access quality medical care.

Describing the quality of work done so far by the project contractor as exciting, Dr Ganduje was optimistic that when the facility becomes fully operational, it would considerably reduce the number of cancer related deaths in Kano and the whole of Nigeria.

The Project Manager, Mr. Mario Stella, told the governor that the foundation plinths, using unique reinforced technology had almost been completed, while the whole project would be finished by July 2020, barring unexpected developments.

Mr. Stella assured that as soon as the foundation work is completed by December, other engineering works on the project would be expedited.

“This is a unique project. That is why we are working very diligently everyday to ensure that everything is done according to the specifications. We have even asked for supply of some of the equipment for the bunkers because some of them will be installed at the foundation stage”, he added.

Meanwhile, Ganduje also inspected the on – going construction of a 52 – bed amenity ward at the adjoining Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital.

The project, a one storey building which has reached roofing level, also consist of Nurses quarters, offices, a restaurant and restrooms, among other facilities.

Conducted round by the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Works, Engr. Dahiru Ada’u, the governor noted that the quality of works was satisfactory, urging the contractor to ensure completion on schedule.