Kano bureau for land issued 648 certificates in 6 months

The Kano State Bureau for Land Management, says it has issued 648 Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) in the past six months in the state.

Murtala Shehu, the Public Relations Officer of the Bureau, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.

Shehu said that the certificate were issued to those who want to register and formalised their lands ownership in the state.

He said: “We have issued 684 Certificate of Occupancy to applicants between January to July.

“The issuing of certificate is an ongoing process, another 240 C of O will be issued soon.

“The management will produce more than 1,000 certificate of occupancy to applicants before the end year,” he said.

Shehu disclosed that the management also introduced Systematic Land Tilting Registration (SLTR), to fast track certification for customary plots and non-layout plots.

He added that the agency was working to provide enabling environment to enable the people to own their lands, to fast track rapid social and economic development of the state.

The spokesman said the agency had so far conducted SLTR exercise at Dala, Faggae, Gwale, Kumbotso, Tarauni and Ungogo Local Government Areas of the state.

Shehu said that similar exercise would be conducted in Kano Municipal and Nassarawa LGAs before the end of the year. (NAN)

