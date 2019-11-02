Kano builds ultra-modern communication centre for Police

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

Kano state government has constructed and equipped a multi million Naira ultra modern communication centre, at the Headquarters of the state Police Command in Bompai, the state capital.

A statement by the Director General, Media and Public Relations, Ameen Yassar, made available to Newsdiaryonline on Saturday, said the project is comprised of digital satellite equipment and sensor technology, among other infrastructure.

It added that the gesture is aimed at consolidating the security system in the most populous state state in Nigeria.

Inspecting the center, the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje explained that the project aims to track criminals and deal with all forms of security challenges before they escalate.

“Security related decisions require correct and timely intelligence as well as detailed understand of the situation on the ground. That is why we must deploy ICT in security management.

“This facility will serve not only assist in tracking criminals in Kano but will also cover parts of Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna and Plateau states. This is in addition to another multi – million Naira equipment we provided to the state command of the DSS, which has been assisting us in tracking criminals in the state”, he added.

Dr Ganduje explained that the coordinated effort, among security agencies, to tackle security challenges in Kano, had so far yielded positive results, citing the rescue of Magajin Garin Daura and arrest of a number of kidnappers as classic examples.

“Kano is now one of the most peaceful states in the country because of the level of coordination between security agencies and the level of cooperation given to them by the state”.

He disclosed that a security summit would soon be convened in the state as a means of consolidating the previous gains in security management, appealing to the people to always join hands with security operatives in order to make Kano a better place for all.

The Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr R. G. Ubani, pledged effective utilization of the center for improved security services in the state and beyond.



“This center is well equipped with modern facilities and it is helping us in conducting surveillance, successful search and rescue operations,” he stated.