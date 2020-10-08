Kano, Borno partner on grazing land development

The Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project (KSADP), says it will collaborate with the Borno government towards actualising the Borno RUGA project.

KSADP’s Project Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad, made this known in a statement by Ameen Yassar, the Project Communication Specialist, on Wednesday in Kano.

The statement said that the Coordinator stated this during a courtesy visit by Mrs Juliana Bitrus, the Borno Commissioner for Animal Resources and Fisheries Development, on Wednesday in Kano.

“We are determined to transform agriculture in Kano from a largely socio-cultural practice to a socio-economic endeavor. We will support the Borno government to also achieve in that regard.

“The interventions at Dansoshiya are just one of the several parts of multi-component project.

“We will also run a cattle fattening scheme, provide support to the beneficiaries and link them up with off-takers,” Muhammad was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to him, KSADP is working with the private sector to transform meat processing and discourage transportation of live animals considered unsafe and unprofitable.

Muhammad added that KSADP would invest in rural infrastructure development, crops development, training of extension workers and establishment of milk collection centres, while the Dawanau grain market would be upgraded.

The statement also quoted Bitrus as saying that the delegation was mandated by Gov. Babagana Zulum to examine the implementation of the RUGA project so as to replicate same in Borno.

Bitrus said that the team had visited the model Danshoshia grazing reserve developed under the KSADP programme where she was impressed with the Kano model for the RUGA project.

“You have done a lot of work and involved many experts,” Bitrus was quoted as telling the Kano government, while declaring that Borno would gain from the project. (NAN)