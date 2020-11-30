Kano begins selection of qualified candidates into federal colleges

Selection for placement of qualified candidates into Junior Secondary School (JSS-1) of the 110 Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) in the country, for the 2020/2021 academic session, has commenced in Kano state.

Mr Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, who declared the exercise opened on Monday in Kano, said that 24,416 candidates made the cut off marks to qualify for selection into the FUCs nationwide.

Adamu, who was represented by the state’s Minister of Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said: “The data we received showed that out of the 93,294 candidates who registered for the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), only 76,580 sat for the examination.

“24,416 candidates have qualified for the selection into the Federal Unity Colleges across the country.

“We are all aware that today’s meeting which is for selection has become an annual event and has been identified as a great stride in our efforts to ensure equity and quality access in the education system.