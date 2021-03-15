A Kano-based privately owned company, UMZA International Ltd, is to invest N38.1 billion to establish a sugarcane plantation and a rice processing mill in Bauchi State.

Alhaji Muhammad Maifata, the Executive Chairman of the company, made this known when his management team paid a courtesy call on Gov. Bala Mohammed, on Monday, in Bauchi .

He said the sugarcane plantation was expected to be produce a million metric tonnes of sugar annually for export and internal consumption, while the rice mill would be involved in production, processing and milling of rice to boost food security in the country.

He explained that the factories, when completed, would provide employment to no fewer than 10,000 indigenes of Bauchi, apart from other professionals that would be engaged within and outside the state.

In his remarks, Gov. Mohammed pledged his support as well as expressed his appreciation to the company for finding the state worthy of benefiting from its array of investments spread across the nation.

He assured that his administration would continue to provide an enabling business environment to investors, stressing that we would jealously guard and protect all investments in our state.

The governor called on other investors to emulate the company, by patronizing Bauchi and investing in the state.

He noted that the factories would promote the economy of the state and generate employment, by eliminating redundancy, indolence and other criminal tendencies that were inimical to peace and tranquility in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

