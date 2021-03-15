Kano-based coy to invest N38.1bn on rice, sugarcane in Bauchi, says Chairman

A Kano-based privately owned company, UMZA International Ltd,  is to invest  N38.1 billion to establish a sugarcane plantation and a processing mill in Bauchi State.

Alhaji Maifata, Executive Chairman company, made this known when his management team paid a courtesy on . , on , in Bauchi .

He said sugarcane plantation was expected to be a million metric tonnes sugar annually for export and internal consumption, while mill would be involved in production, processing and milling to food security in country.

He explained that the factories, when completed, would provide employment to no fewer than 10,000 indigenes of Bauchi, apart other professionals that would be engaged within and outside the state.

In his remarks, . Mohammed pledged his support as well as expressed his appreciation to the company for finding the state worthy of benefiting its array of investments spread across the nation.

He assured that his administration would continue to provide an enabling business environment to investors, stressing that we would jealously guard and all investments in our state.

The governor called on other investors to emulate the company, by patronizing Bauchi and investing in the state.

He noted that the factories would promote the economy of the state and generate employment, by eliminating redundancy, indolence and other criminal tendencies that were inimical to peace and tranquility in the state. (NAN)

