The Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project (KSADP) has awarded contract for the establishment of 200 milk collection centres across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that each Milk Collection Centre, the government said will have a borehole equipped with a solar-powered pump and a 20,000 litres overhead tank, an inputs store and up to 10 fodder banks in its environs.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Communication Specialist of the project, Ameen Yassar, on Thursday in Kano.

According to Yassar, the contract is awarded to Messrs Teamwork Global Associates, an indigenous company.

“In the same vein, the project signed a contract for design and supervision consultancy services for the construction of a Veterinary Reference Laboratory at Kundila in Tarauni Local Government Area.

The contract will cover many tasks ranging from advisory services for staffing of contractors, training, development and production of land maps and layout for various proposed infrastructure, among others.

“The consultants will also provide implementation and supervisory services to ensure execution of the projects in accordance with the terms and conditions agreed upon, manage expenditure control and provide certification of materials,’’ he said.

KSADP Project Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad said the project was aimed at introducing new dynamics in local milk and milk products production.

According to him, the present milking and milk products marketing process in Kano is not hygienic and devoid of basic technology.

“KSADP plans to construct milk collection centres with modern facilities, providing cold chain, which will lead to increase in demand for dairy products, increase in milk prices and importantly, address issues of milk quality and hygiene,’’ Muhammad said.

He said the veterinary reference laboratory was one of the several initiatives of the project aimed at promoting animal health, ensuring safe animal derived food and generally securing public health.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that KSADP is a pet project of the Islamic Development Bank, Lives and Funds (LLF) and Kano State Government.

Its primary objective is to contribute to reducing poverty and strengthening food and nutrition security in the state by developing agro-pastoral production systems. (NAN)

