Kano assembly to screen 8 Commissioner nominees Aug. 22

By Ramatu Garba

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has submitted a list of eight Commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for approval.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari, announced receipt of the letter at plenary on Monday in Kano.The eight nominees include: Ibrahim Dan’azumi, Abdulhalim Abdullahi, Ya’u Abdullahi-Yan’shana, Garba Yusuf-Abubakar and Dr Yusuf Jibirin.Others are Lamin Sani-Zawiyya, Adamu Abdu-Panda and Saleh Kausami.Ibrahim-Chidari said the nominees, if cleared, would replace members of the state executive council who resigned to contest for positions in the 2023 general elections.

He said that the screening would hold on Aug. 22, and directed the Clerk of the assembly to notify the nominees.Meanwhile, the lawmakers have approved the removal of three members of Kano State Assembly Service Commission, as requested by the executive, in accordance with the law.The Speaker said a letter from the government had indicated that the three officials had failed to perform their duties properly.

After deliberations, two-third of the lawmakers voted to relieve the affected officers of their appointment.Those affected are Alhaji Abubakar Salisu representing Makoda Local Government on the commission; Ladan Sabo-Ahmed, Sumaila LGA and Isiyaku Umar-Rurum, Rano LGA.In another development, the assembly has adopted the report of its Committee on Emergency Management, which investigated recent fire incidents in Dawakin Tofa, Ungoggo, Gaya and Shanono local government areas.

The Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Aminu Sa’adu-Ungoggo, said they recommended the establishment of fire service stations in the affected local government areas, to help respond to emergencies.He said that they also recommended that the State Emergency Management Agency provide the victims with building materials to reconstruct their properties. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

