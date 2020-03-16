Kano Assembly suspends 5 members over rowdy session

Kano State House of Assembly has slammed six months suspension to five of its members over the March 9 rowdy session.

Speaker, Abdulazeez Gafasa, announced the suspension on Monday in Kano at the resumption of the House, saying the members were suspended for misconduct and violation of the Rules of the House.

The suspended members include, Garba Gwarmai, APC Kunchi-Tsanyawa Constituency, Labaran Madari, APC Warawa Constituency, Isyaku Danja, PDP Gezawa Constituency.

Others were Mohammed Bello, APC Rimin Gado-Tofa Constituency and Salisu Gwamgwazo, APC Kano Municipal Constituency, respectively.

Gafasa said: “The five members are suspended for violating the Rules of the House, especially Order IV Sub 4 a, b, d and e. Disrupting the sittings of the house and preventing proceedings from going on.

“They behaved violently and even attempted to snatch away the mace in a clear attempt to sabotage the sitting of the house’’.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some members had on March 9, attempted to disrupt the sitting of the House.

The disruption followed attempt to present a report by the House adhoc committee constituted to investigate the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll, who was given one week deadline.

The House was thrown into commotion when members sensed a move by the committee’s Chairman, who is also the deputy speaker, Hamisu Chidari to read an observation two days before the deadline.

A member representing Dala Constituency, Hussaini Lawal rejected the attempt for the presentation of the report.

The action prompted some PDP and APC legislators to protest and rejected the attempt, thus culminating in heated argument and physical combat among some members at the floor of House. (NAN)