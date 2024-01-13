Kano assembly speaker congratulates Gov. Yusuf on S/Court victory

The Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ismail Falgore has congratulated Gov. Abba Yusuf over his victory at the Supreme Court.

The speaker’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Uba Abdullahi, on Saturday in Kano.

According to the speaker, the victory is a clear testification of the popular choice of Kano people.

He lauded the Supreme Court justices for standing firm on the truth which he said, had added more respect and confidence in the judicial arm of government.

The speaker also congratulated the people of Kano state for this victory which he identified as “victory for transformation of the state.”

Falgore urged residents to continue to pray for peace, more meaningful projects and policies that would have direct bearing on the common man.

He assured the governor of the legislative support and cooperation of the assembly toward moving the state forward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Supreme Court on Friday, upheld the election of Yusuf as duly elected governor of Kano state.

The apex court set aside the verdicts of the Court of Appeal and Kano state Election Petitions Tribunal, which nullified the victory of Yusuf in the March 18, 2023 governorship poll.

A five-member panel of the apex court in a judgment delivered by Justice John Okor, held that the tribunal and the court of appeal erred by sacking Yusuf as governor of the state.

Yusuf and NNPP had filed an appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which had affirmed his sacking as earlier pronounced by the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The tribunal had sacked Yusuf and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw his certificate of return and instead, issue same to Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, the candidate of the APC in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

However, not satisfied with the Tribunal judgment, Yusuf had approached the Appeal Court.

But the appellate court had while affirming his sack, further held that the governor was not a member of the party as of the time of the election and could not have been said to have been properly sponsored for the election.(NAN)

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

