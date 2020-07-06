Kano Assembly seeks upgrade of PHC to Cottage Hospital

Share the news













The Kano State House of Assembly has called on the state government to upgrade the Zarewa Primary Health Care (PHC), in Rogo Local Government Area (LGA), to a Cottage Hospital.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Mr Magaji Dahiru (APC Rogo), during plenary on Monday, presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Gafasa.

Moving the motion, Dahiru explained that the PHC needed to be upgraded looking at the current population of the community, which he said was more than 50,000 at the moment.

“As you know, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a community with 20,000 populations is where PHC can be provided.

“A community with about 50,000 people should be provided with a cottage hospital, to be able to provide necessary attention to patients in such a large community.

“The population of the Zarewa community has now moved to over 50,000 people, therefore, there is need for the upgrade in line with the WHO rules,’’ he said.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the speaker.

The House then called on the government to take necessary action.

Similarly, the House also urged the state government to construct a road linking five communities in Kura LGA.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Musa Hayatu (APC Kura/Garin Malam), seeking for the construction of the road.

According to Hayatu, the road linking Danhassan, Danga, Tofa, Dukawa and Kunshama communities, is hampering smooth economic activities in the areas.

“The bad condition of the road has really affected our business and farming activities, causing a lot of hardship to farmers and traders while conveying their goods to the markets.

“Therefore, we are appealing to the state government, under the leadership of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje to come to our aide.”

The motion which was also adopted by the members.

In another development, the lawmakers also approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Rufa’i, as Commissioner in the State’s Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC). (NAN)

