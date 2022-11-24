Kano assembly restates commitment to effective service delivery

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Alhaji Hamisu Chidari, the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly has restated the legislature’s commitment to ensure effective service delivery, through laws that will enhance the living standard of the people.

Chidari spoke at the opening of a three day retreat, organised by the Kano State Government and the Legis37 in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the speaker, Uba Abdullahi, on Wednesday in Kano.

The Speaker stressed that the retreat had come at a right time when the assembly was considering both the state and local councils budgets in such a way that the knowledge, skills and experience being acquired during the retreat would be used practically.

The lawmaker said the aim of the workshop was to ensure more collaborative measures towards sustaining the best legislative functions in the state.

The speaker commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for sponsoring the retreat, which he said, would add value and knowledge to the legislators.

“We have continued to work closely with the executive arm of government in the state, to ensure we have set objectives toward improving all sectors of development,” he said.

Chidari appreciated the organisers of the training, assuring that it would build the capacity of the lawmakers towards ensuring effective service delivery in the state.

The Lawmaker said that series of papers would be deliberated by resource persons who were highly knowledgeable in Legislative administration.

The majority Leader of the house, Alhaji Labaran Madari, said the retreat would increase the capacity and knowledge of the members on their roles and responsibilities as members of the assembly.

The Clerk of the house, Garba Gezawa, said the retreat would serve as an avenue of idea crystalisation for legislative administration.

He pointed out that the convergence would enable the participants to learn more on their duties and responsibilities.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

