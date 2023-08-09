Kano Assembly passes resolution on Gezawa COE 

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The Kano State House of Assembly has passed a resolution urging the State Government to establish a technical College of Education in Gezawa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.



This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public interest by Mr Abdullahi Yahaya (APC-Gezawa) during Tuesday’s plenary in Kano.

Presenting the motion, Yahaya said that the college would help in the development of technical education in the state.



The lawmaker said that the college would also help to boost economic activities in the area as well as provide jobs for the teaming youths.

“The request if granted will also reduce social vices among youths as the inhabitants would be exposed to the prospects in education,” he said.

The lawmakers unanimously adopted the motion, saying that the college would address the shortage of teachers in the area.



They also urged the government to construct access roads in the area to alleviate the sufferings of the people. (NAN)

