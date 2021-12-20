Kano Assembly passes Public Debt Management Office Amendment Bill

December 20, 2021



The Kano State House Assembly passed the state Public Debt Management Amendment Bill.


This followed the adoption of a motion by the Majority Leader Labaran Madari at the committee of the whole on Monday.


Gov. Ganduje, had in a sought the amendment of the through the insertion of a new section.


Meanwhile, the House received the report of its committees on the Kano Metropolitan Area transport Authority (KAMATA) bill 2021 and Kano state water shed erosion and climate management agency bill 2021.(NAN)

