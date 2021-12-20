Kano Assembly passes Public Debt Management Office Amendment Bill

The Kano State House Assembly has passed the state Public Debt Management Office Amendment Bill.



This followed the adoption of a motion by the Majority Leader Labaran Madari at the committee of the whole on Monday.



Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, had in a letter sought the amendment of the law through the insertion of a new section.



Meanwhile, the House has received the report of its committees on the Kano Metropolitan Area transport Authority (KAMATA) bill 2021 and Kano state water shed erosion and climate management agency bill 2021.(NAN)

