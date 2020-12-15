Kano Assembly elects new Speaker

Kano State House of Assembly has elected Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari( APC -Makoda) as its new Speaker, following resignation of Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Garba-Gafasa and two other Principal Officers resigned their positions on Monday.

The two Principal Officers are Mr Kabiru Hassan-Dashi (APC- Kiru)Majority Leader and his deputy, Mr Tasi’u Zabainawa (APC -Minjibir).