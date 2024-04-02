Kano Assembly confirms 4 commissioner nominees

The Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday screened and confirmed four commissioner-nominees

sent to it by Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf.

The House had, after initial preambles on resumption of plenary on Tuesday in Kano, dissolved committee of the whole to screen the

nominees earlier sent to it by the state governor.

Those confirmed are: Mustafa Rabi’u-Kwankwaso, Adamu Aliyu-Kibiya, Abduljabar Garko and Shehu Aliyu-Yanmedi.

The House majority leader, Lawan Hussaini (NNPP-Dala), later moved the motion for the confirmation of the nominees,

seconded by the Minority Leader, Labaran Madari (APC-Warawa).

The Speaker, Ismail Falgore (NNPP-Rogo), after unanimous vote on the motion, confirmed the nominees and directed the clerk

to forward the decision of the lawmakers to the office of the governor.

Gov. Kabir-Yusuf had on March 26, forwarded list of four new commissioner-nominees and four new ministries created

by the administration for assignment to the new appointees.

The new ministries are; Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Internal Security and

Ministry of Solid Minerals.(NAN)

By Muhammad Nur Tijani