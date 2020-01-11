Kano approves N79m counterpart fund to improve healthcare delivery

Kano State Government has approved N79 million as contribution for the implementation of 2019 Health Work Plan.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, made this known on Saturday in Kano when he briefed newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

“The programme, which is a tripartite MoU with Dangote and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundations to improve child health outcomes, is also intended to develop healthcare delivery services in the state.

“The multilateral MoU is being carried out by the state Ministry of Health, Hospitals Management Board, Drug and Medical Consumable Supply Agency and the state Primary Health Care Management Board,” he said.

He said the council also approved the release of N58.5 million as counterpart funds on the activities of Hadejia-Jama’are Komadugu Yobe Basin Trust Fund.

The commissioner said that the council had approved the hosting of summit on Community Policing to further consolidate on the giant strides by the Ganduje’s administration to protect lives and property of citizens.

Garba also hinted that a sweeping reform was underway at the State Pilgrims Welfare Board following the executive approval for the amendment of the edict establishing the board to streamline its activities.

“A bill would be sent to the state House of Assembly to that effect, the development followed the granting of license to the board by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to carry out Umrah (Lesser Hajj) services along with Hajj operations.

“The amendment was also informed by the recent establishment of the propagation, education and enlightenment department, couple with the need to create that for legal services to ensure smooth operation of the board,” Garba explained.

According to him, the council also approved the sum of N71 million for the procurement of vehicles to conduct operations at Ruga Settlements and Grazing Reserves in the state.

The commissioner also revealed that the council had approved the constitution of a technical Committee to look into the issue of professional misconduct and abuse of privilege by media organisations in the state.

He said that the committee would be chaired by the commissioner of information and that the committee among other things, organize a stakeholders’ meeting comprising the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and Film Censorship Board.

Others are Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Information, proprietors of radio stations, security agencies, party chairmen and Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) among others, to discuss the problem and proffer solutions.(NAN)