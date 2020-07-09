Kano approves 1,000ha for commercial fodder production

Share the news













Kano state government has approved 1000 hectares of land for lease, for commercial, large scale animal feed production, under the Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project, KSADP.

The approved expanse of land is spread across selected government grazing reserves in 16 local government areas of the state.

The State Project Coordinator, Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project, Malam Ibrahim Garba Muhammad made this known shortly after a meeting with a team of government officials led by the Permanent Secretary, Kano State Ministry of Agriculture, Alh. Adamu Abdu Faragai, in Kano.

“The government’s gracious approval for this land will enable the commencement of our investment in commercial large scale fodder production, in partnership with the private sector”, he said.

“Our project will now identify 20 private sector investors interested in fodder production on plots of no less than 50 hectares each and assist them in the development of pastures, provision of harvesting and bailing equipment and marketing facilities”.

This development, will among other things, ensure sufficient feed for animals, increase milk yield, and facilitate artificial insemination services.

Malam Ibrahim also revealed that the government, through the state Ministry of Agriculture, approved for the project to utilize 20 hectares of land for fodder seed multiplication at Dudduru grazing reserve, in Ajingi local government area of the state.

Other critical issues discussed during the meeting, include KSADP’s intended state-wide cattle and small ruminants vaccination, establishment of a Veterinary reference laboratory at Gwale local government, equipping and operationalization of Artificial Insemination Center at Kadawa, in Garun Malam local government area as well as the construction of a modern veterinary clinic at Dansoshiya in Kiru local government.

