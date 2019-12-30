Kano approves ₦2.5bn hospital projects for new Emirates

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

The Kano State Executive Council has approved the sum of N2,543,819,588.67 billion for the construction and upgrading four health facilities in the headquarters of the newly created Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye Emirates.

The Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, announced this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the 3rd state Executive Council Meeting held at the Council Chambers, Government House on Monday.

According to Garba, the approved projects include construction of Accident and Emergency Ward, 22- Bed Medical Ward, Eye Centre, Ear Nose and Troat (ENT) Clinic, Dental Clinic Physiotherapy unit, Laboratory unit, Mortuary Block, construction of road network, landscaping, overhead tank, borehole and reticulation in each of the facilities.

He pointed out that there would also be renovation works on all the four facilities that involved the Zonal office, Paediatrics ward, Accident and Emergency, store, offices, new laboratory, Male and female wards, maternity block, pharmacy, X-ray, catering department, theatre block etc.

The commissioner also announced that the Council approved the award of contract for equipping and furnishing of the upcoming state Cancer Centre at the total cost of N4,238,855,671.91 billion, with the aim of improving healthcare delivery in the state.

Some of the equipment include Linear Accelerator (True Beam), CT SIM Wide Bore, Dosimetry Set (complete), Treatment Planning Eclipse, Brachytheraphy Applicators (set), Aria EMR and Server, immobilization accessories, 750 kVA, 500 kVA, 160 kVA generators etc.

Garba added that the council approved the establishment of Girls’ Science and Technical College (Boarding), Ganduje in Dawakin Tofa local government area (Phase I) at the sum of N165,244,821.1 as well as appropriation of the sum of N30,675,500 for the hosting of the first session of the Nigerian Youth Parliament.

According to the commissioner, the Council considered and ratified administrative approvals for the creation of new departments and change of nomenclature of newly established ministries and some government agencies in the state.

Project amount approved by Council

1. Approval for construction/ upgrading works at the four health facilities in the newly created Emirate headquarters of Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye.N2,543,819,588.67 billion

2. Approval for award of contract for the equipping and furnishing of the upcoming state Cancer CentreN4,238,855,671.91 billion

3. Approval for the establishment of Girls’ Science and Technical College (Boarding), Ganduje in Dawakin Tofa local government area (Phase I) N165,244,821.1

4. Approval for the hosting of the first session of the Nigerian Youth Parliament N30,675,500