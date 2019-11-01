Kano: Appeal Court sacks Reps member, Jibrin

The Appeal Court in Kaduna on Friday, nullified the election of an All Progressives Congress (APC), lawmaker from Kano, Abdulmumin Jibrin and ordered fresh election in the federal constituency.

Before the annulment of his election by Justice Adenoje Adepoju, he represented Kiru/Bebeji Federal constituency.

Declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), during the National Assembly elections, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) contender, Aliyu Datti, approached the Kano State election petition tribunal, which affirmed Jibrin’s election in December 2018.

However, in its ruling, the Appeal Court said the final result contained in Form EC (8)E as submitted for the constituency was mutilated.