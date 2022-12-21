Kano APC guber candidate promises to strengthen PHC

By Ikenna Osuoha

Dr Nasiru Gawuna, Kano State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, has promised to strengthen Primary Healthcare (PHC) service delivery.

Gawuna, also the Deputy Governor of the state, said this at a town hall meeting with stakeholders in Abuja.

He said that a better and functional primary health care would not only reduce pressure on tertiary hospitals but create access to quality healthcare for all.

The governorship candidate said that such would address inequalities existing in healthcare delivery.

“I promise to make healthcare service delivery qualitative and effective to expand access to services in all government hospitals.

“I will also strengthen health institutions by placing priority on construction of health infrastructure, ensuring availability and timely supply of drugs,” he said.

Gawuna who reiterated of his commitment to improving healthcare for residents, said that he would improve on the flagship primary healthcare programme to increase the number of quality public healthcare centres.

The governorship candidate assured of his readiness to reduce poverty and lack of access to potable water in the state.

He promised to explore ways of expanding the current water treatment plant to address water shortage in the metropolis.

Earlier, Prof. Mangal Jibril described the Gawuna as a man of impeccable character, intensity and integrity.

Jibril said he was happy associating with the governorship candidate who had all it takes to take Kano to higher levels. (NAN)