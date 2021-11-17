Kano APC crisis far from over as Shekarau presents case to party HQ

By Haruna Salami

The crisis in the Kano chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC between the faction of Ibrahim Shekarau, former Governor of Kano state and that of incumbent Governor Umar Ganduje is far from over.This picture became clearer Wednesday as Shekarau spoke on the lingering issue.



Speaking with journalists on the crisis between his faction and Governor Umar Ganduje’s, Senator Shekarau said they have given a written complaint to the party headquarters; adding “let him go and address it”.



Shekarau also a former governor of Kano State who didn’t want to elaborate said, “we have presented our case to the national headquarters”, adding “anything now will amount to contempt of the national headquarters”.



Shekarau who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service said “my case is there and they are looking at it.



“Whatever the governor says is subject to what the national headquarters will decide. We are waiting for the headquarters to invite us to defend our case and invite the other side to defend their case. Let’s allow them to handle it”, concluded.

