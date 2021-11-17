Kano APC crisis far from over as Shekarau presents case to party HQ

By Haruna Salami



By Haruna Salami
The crisis in the Kano chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC the faction of Ibrahim Shekarau, former Governor of Kano state and that of incumbent Governor Umar is far from over.This picture became clearer Wednesday as Shekarau spoke on the lingering issue.


Speaking with journalists on the crisis his faction and Governor Umar Ganduje’s, Senator Shekarau said they have given a written complaint to the party headquarters; adding “let him go and address it”.


Shekarau also a former governor of Kano State who didn’t want  to elaborate said, “ have presented our case to the national headquarters”, adding “anything now will amount to contempt of the national headquarters”.


Shekarau who is the Chairman, on Establishment and Public Service said “my case is and they are looking it.


“Whatever the governor says is subject to what the national headquarters will decide. are waiting for the headquarters to invite us to defend our case and invite the side to defend their case. Let’s allow them to handle it”, concluded.

