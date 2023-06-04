Kano APC Chieftain hails Gbajabiamila, Akume’s appointments

By Aminu Garko

Alhaji Haruna Danzago, an APC chieftain in Kano, on Sunday hailed President Bola Tinubu on appointment of Femi Gbajabiamila and Sen. George Akume as Chief of Staff to the President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Danzago in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, described the appointments as well deserved, saying the duo were no doubt round pegs in round holes.

He said that the appointment of the two personalities was a right step towards meeting the set objectives of Tinubu’s administration.

He expressed confidence that Gbajabiamila and Sen. Akume would bring their wealth of experience in public service, to bring about the political developments the country had been clamouring for.

” I commend Mr President Tinubu for appointing these great personalities for smooth take off of his administration,” Danzago said.

He also described Femi Gbajabiamila as a consummate legislator with a wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to public service.

He said Gbajabiamila’s vast knowledge in legislative background, loyalty, and trustworthiness made him highly suited for the crucial role of Chief of Staff to the President.

” He is competent, trustful and dedicated fellow progressives who was never indicted in all assigned responsibilities bestowed on him.

Danzago also described Akume as competent personality with track records of honesty as two terms governor and former minister of special duties.

” Sen. Akume is a true progressive that accommodates Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religious and political differences.

” The position of the Secretary to Government of Federation ( SGF) really fits the cap of Sen. George Akume, ” he said.

He urged Nigerians, irrespective of political party affiliation, prayed for God’s intervention for the present administration to achieve peaceful political atmosphere in the country. (NAN)