Kano anti-graft agency recovers N4.2m from ARTV management

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission (PCACC) said on Friday in Kano that it has so far recovered N4.2 million out of N8 million from the management and staff of Abubakar Rimi Television(ARTV), Kano.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ARTV management had secured N93 million advertising contract of Nutrition Value from ANRIN, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

However, the contract was broken into two parts of 50 per cent net payment for the contractual sum which is N40 million.



NAN learnt that out of the total sum, 30 per cent down payment, which represents N12. Million was paid to the management of ARTV from which the contract agent collected 10 per cent, which represents N4 million.

It was further gathered that the management of ARTV collected 20 per cent, which represents N8 million of the total sum.

NAN also reliably gathered that the Kano Anti-graft agency has now recovered N4.2 million from the management of ARTV.

“We are doing everything possible to recover the 30 per cent they collected from the advertising company; and as well prosecute them.

“We are surprised over reports by a section of the media that the agency recommended the sacking of the Managing Director of ARTV and his management staff.

“That is not possible because we are still investigating the matter. At no time did the agency make such recommendation,” the source told NAN.

When contacted a senior management staff of the company who pleaded not to be mentioned said the firm’s authorities were cooperating with the anti-graft agency to sort out the issues. (NAN)

By Aminu Garko