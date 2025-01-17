Kano anti-graft agency probes land racketeering, arrests suspects

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) says it has commenced investigation into the activities of a suspected land grabbing

By Aminu Garko

The chairman of the Commission, Muhuyi Rimin-Gado, said this while addressing newsmen in Kano on Friday.

Rimin-Gado said the syndicate was allegedly operating in connivance with judiciary workers, lawyers and other government officials.

He said the group had been accused of orchestrating elaborate schemes to illegally acquire public and private lands.

He said preliminary findings revealed a complex network of fraudsters who exploit loopholes in the system to forge documents, backdate sales agreements and obtain fraudulent court judgments.

“These land grabbers specialise in colluding with individuals in positions of authority to acquire lands fraudulently.

“They manipulate legal processes, forge affidavits, and backdate documents to legitimize their claims.

“Many of these cases involve lands belonging to deceased individuals, absentee owners, or those unaware of the activities,” the chairman said.

He highlighted a case involving 40 plots of land, revealing that the original owner still held valid certificates of ownership.

“The owner never mortgaged the land, yet the syndicate managed to seize it. We have recovered these plots and returned them to their rightful owner.

“The value of the land is estimated at over ₦20 million,” he added, presenting an evidence of ownership and fraudulent documentation.

“During the investigation, Rimin-Gado said, the commission apprehended several suspects, including lawyers and public officials,” he said.

Among those arrested, according to him, is a key suspect found with N2,857,000 in cash at the time of his arrest, alongside other incriminating evidence.

“The suspect even attempted to bribe the arresting officers with the cash in exchange for his freedom,” he said.

He he alleged that some lawyers and public officers were complicit in the fraudulent activities, either by drafting agreements or facilitating the schemes.

“We are pursuing legal action against all culprits. Based on legal advice, we will take appropriate steps to ensure justice is served,” he said.

The chairman further alleged that the syndicate exploited the legal system by filing bogus applications, creating fictitious defendants and obtaining consent judgments.

“They would present these judgments to intimidate landowners, claiming the courts had ruled in their favour. Innocently, the courts would grant orders based on the fraudulent affidavits presented,” he explained.

He said the commission was working closely with the Department of State Services (DSS) and other stakeholders to smash the syndicate and prevent future occurrences.

He commended the state government’s efforts to sanitise the system and pledged continued support to ensure transparency and accountability in land administration.

“This investigation is a milestone in our fight against corruption. It will bring sanity to the system and serve as a deterrent to others,” he told newsmen. (NAN)