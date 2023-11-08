Kano ANPP Alumni, stakeholders rally support for Tinubu

Former ANPP Kano State Chairman, Malam Kabiru Muhammad Gwangwazo has called on all Nigerians to rally round President Bola Ahmad Tinubu and the Government he leads to, according to him, break the chains and scale the gurdles keeping Nigeria down. Malam Kabiru Gwangwazo who was a prominent CPC stakeholder and elder at the inception of the merger forming the All Progressives Congress (APC) is also Kano state Leader of the “All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) Alumni & Stakeholders Team”.

Speaking on the affirmation of the President Tinubu Victory by the Supreme Court, Malam Kabiru Gwangwazo called on “all critical stakeholders to rally round and work in unison with President Bola Ahmad Tinubu and his People’s Government to break the chains and scale the hurdles that have kept the promising Nigerian State down”.

This was contained in a statement released in Abuja after the Thursday 26th October 2023 Supreme Court ruling on the Presidential elections petition filed by PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and LP’s Peter Obi.

The statement signed by Kabiru Gwangwazo for the Alumni Team’s National Leadership reads thus:

“Alhamdu Lillah. It is with great pleasure and Gratitude to Allah that we convey our Goodwill message and Congratulations to President Ahmad Bola Tinubu GCFR.

“That victory was stoutly broadcast by the willing Votes of the majority of Nigerian Voters at this Nation’s most transparent democratic elections, ever in February”.

“On behalf of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) Alumni and Stakeholders Team, we celebrate this victory and pray fervently for all the good it comes with for Mr. President and the Nigerian nation”

“We pray for good health, peace, abiding faith and God’s Protection for Mr President, Chief Bola Ahmad Tinubu”.

The ANPP Alumni and Stakeholders Team Kano state Chairman recalled how members of the ANPP, one of the three Legacy Parties mobilised and merged to form the All Progressives Congress (APC) to oust PDP’s 16 years reign of impunity.

The statement observed that of all the three Legacy Parties in Kano that formed APC at inception ANPP members from its days as APP in 1998/‘99 were the majority.

“A significant majority of the ANPP veterans formed Conference for Progressive Change, CPC with General Buhari as their beacon of hope after many were disappointed by the Government they formed in Kano.

“A significant number also joined Action Congress, AC in 2007 and in 2011”.

According to the statement, “it was unfortunate that the grassroots political movement the ANPP represented was also not to be properly appreciated from the formative stages of the APC merger.

The ANPP Alumni Team enthusiastically affirmed that “the President’s victory will finally energize the Renewed Hope Agenda Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu, Jagaban Borgu presented to Nigerians”.

Malam Kabiru Gwangwazo said, “this victory inshaa Allah signposts the take off of Mr President’s Dream of inclusive Democratic Governance, of a type never witnessed or experienced by Nigerians and all effective grassroots political actors since the advent of civilian rule in 1999”.

He said, the ANPP Alumni Team, “prayed for better times for Nigeria”, and went on to extol “the Bold Vision of Mr President.

“That Vision is what has always propelled President Tinubu’s political activism since his days in SDP”, he enthused.

The Kano ANPP Alumni Leader lamented how beneficiaries of Mr President’s goodwill squandered the visionary purpose of the merger of the Legacy Political Parties in APC which accomodated other progressive tendencies and swept the polls in the 2015 Change mission that was led by the APC’s National Leader Chief Ahmad Bola Tinubu.

“It is that squandering of goodwill, denying stakeholders inputs and fair access which caused the nation’s current state of political and particularly economic distress that is unfairly blamed on all politicians”.

The former Party Chairman called on “all critical stakeholders to rally round and work in unison with President Tinubu and his People’s Government to break the chains and scale the hurdles that have kept the promising Nigerian State down”.

The veteran of PRP progressive politics who is also one of the APC’s founding leaders and stakeholders in Kano, called on opposition “candidates who lost at the Poll and again at the Supreme Court to accept the outcome as the Will of God in support of the Nigerian People’s Voice and Votes”.

He urged them “to be ready to showcase their vision of what they wanted of Nigeria in these trying times of deep economic turmoil.

“It is time for all to come together, to put Nigeria first. There will always be another day, another encounter and another election.

“In every election, in every contest there is always a winner and a loser.

“President Tinubu has proved his abiding faith in democracy by severally supporting and promoting the ambitions and political plans of others; and now it is time for his plans to be tried and activated for the betterment of Nigeria.

“We should all join him to get Nigeria back to work”, said the Kano based politician and ANPP Alumni Team Leader who was of the many politicians forced out of the APC.

Chairman Kabiru Gwangwazo “recalled how Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was asked by then President Buhari to review troubled areas and reconcile differences to ensure fairness in the APC in 2016, within a year of the election of the Buhari APC Government.

“A move that had submissions passed and meetings held with the Asiwaju by many aggrieved groups within the APC”. The ANPP Alumni leader pointed out how their submissions were reviewed by the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, before the laudable efforts were sabotaged.

With such a background, Chairman Gwangwazo assured that the President Tinubu he knows “is leading an administration that is surely ready to listen to and accommodate all that is in the interest of the Nigerian people, especially the common man, in whose name every aspirant for office makes claims”.

Touching on the “ANPP Alumni & Stakeholders Team”, Malam Kabiru Gwangwazo pointed out that “it was a platform, all out to rally all those who were in APP to its transformation into ANPP in 2002 and beyond, so as to mobilize support for President Tinubu and his Renewed Hope for Nigeria.

“It is important to solidly support the Tinubu APC Government in its plans for good for all Nigerians.

“It is essential to do so, now that the process of elections and petitions has taken its course upto the Supreme Court, which has stamped its seal of finality on the Peoples Votes, the Peoples Voice”.

The platform has space for all who played their politics from the time of All Peoples Party, APP and All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP right up to the historic merger of the three Legacy Political Parties that formed APC and sacked the PDP after its 16 years of impunity.

The platform is also for all who were forced away to other political parties over the years, in particular in the days of APC’s first eight years.

Malam Kabiru Gwangwazo added: “It is meant to avail a platform for such former ANPP members, as a vehicle to ventilate their passion for progressive development and change at all levels of the Ahmad Bola Tinubu led Nigerian Government”.

“This is to support and promote the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu and further boost the preeminent Votes Banks that the ANPP Alumni Team are familiar with in Kano and other ANPP strongholds.

“ANPP as a political group is shared vision that accommodated politicians from all liberal and progressive political tendencies especially in its core states since formation in 1998/‘99.

“The Alumni Team is for all who were in ANPP since its rejuvenation in 2002 under its first elected national chairman, Kano born elder statesman and NEPU/PRP veteran Malam Yusuf Garba Ali, one of the APP’s founding leaders and stakeholders.

“Sadly, even the first ANPP elected National Chairman Malam Yusuf Garba Ali was himself forced to move on from the ANPP despite also being the parent APP’s first elected national chairman.

“ANPP’s first Chairman, Malam Yusuf Ali had to relocate to the Action Congress, AC of Bola Tinubu that became ACN that energized the merger to give birth to the APC Government of General Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2023.

According to Malam Kabiru Gwangwazo, “The Team’s target is to work to ameliorate and remedy the mistakes of exclusion and disdain for politicians by those in Government.

“It is to seek means to remedy such exclusion of those stakeholders and hardcore supporters who made valuable contributions to support the political platforms that form Government, such disdain that was markedly evident from 2015.”

He concluded “it was such unnecessary mishandling of politics of the merger that gave birth to APC which led to the state of political confusion and frustration that may have forced many valuable allies to the sidelines.

“Such poorly treatment that failed or refused to acknowledge material and other contributions was what pushed many such ANPP alumni and others of CPC and even the new-PDP to opposing political camps in a period when Wise Counsel was rarely valued, and often attacked with a vitriol only reserved for enemies”.

