Kano Agro-Pastoral project to demarcate 1,950 km cattle routes

The Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP) has announced plans to develop 1,950 kilometre cattle routes to encourage livestock production in the state.

The Project Coordinator, Mr Ibrahim Muhammad, in a statement by Ameen Yassar, Communication Specialist of the project in Kano, said that the project would embark on a multimillion Naira demarcation exercise to develop stock routes.

This he said, is with a view to check pastoral migration and check pastoralists/farmer clashes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the KSADP programme is being implemented by the Kano State Government with support from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB).

KSADP is designed to encourage livestock production through the development of grazing reserve, fodder, cattle routes, veterinary services, and provision of schools, water, roads, clinics and other basic amenities in pastoral settlements.