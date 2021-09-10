Kano agency repairs 115 boreholes in Kunchi LGA

The Kano State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) said it had repaired 115 hand pump boreholes in Kunchi Local Government Area of the state.

The Managing Director of the agency, Comrade Ibrahim Salisu-Bichi, stated this during inspection of the boreholes.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer of the agency, Hajia Amina Lawan, on Friday in Kano.

Salisu-Bichi said that portable drinking water was very important to human life.

He, therefore, urged the people of the local government to make best use of the boreholes and watch over them against vandals.

The managing director also disclosed that the state government would repair another 130 boreholes soon.

Earlier, the chairman of the LGA, Aminu Shawaki, thanked the state government for repairing the boreholes and promised to take good care of them. (NAN)

