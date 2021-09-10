Kano agency repairs 115 boreholes in Kunchi LGA

September 10, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Kano State Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) said it had repaired 115 hand pump boreholes in Kunchi Local Area of the state.

The Managing Director of the agency, Comrade Ibrahim Salisu-Bichi, stated during inspection of the boreholes.

is contained statement issued to newsmen by the Public Relations of the agency, Hajia Amina Lawan, on Friday in Kano.

Salisu- said that portable drinking water was very important to human life.

He, therefore, urged the people of the local to make best of the boreholes and watch over them against vandals.

The managing director also disclosed that the state would repair another 130 boreholes soon.

Earlier, the chairman of the LGA, Aminu Shawaki, thanked the state for repairing the boreholes and promised to good care of them. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,