Kano Against Covid-19: A Citizens and Civil Society Initiative – FULL STATEMENT

Kano Against Covid-19

(A Citizens and Civil Society Initiative)

Press Statement, Kano, Wednesday 6th May 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented crisis globally and nationally. In Nigeria, it was obvious that there was a very slow start to the response of governments both at Federal and State levels. However, the response has picked up and gathered momentum at the National level with business leaders and philanthropists playing a very significant role. Some States, such as Lagos, have exhibited much greater capability and professionalism in dealing with the crisis and have been able to mobilize resources within a short span of time to put effective structures on ground and also address some of the humanitarian needs of their people.

Unfortunately, the situation in Kano State has been quite worrisome, if not alarming. It now appears to be in a full scale community transmission with many deaths recorded in the last two to three weeks. It was obvious that there was inadequate preparation at the state level and control measures were ineffective There was lack of clear messaging to the citizens. Discordant tunes were also coming from some religious and community leaders expressing doubts about the existence of the disease. The lockdown subsequently introduced by the State authorities was not vigorously enforced even after the Federal authorities extended the period. There was seeming dissonance in the institutional framework for the coordination of the State Covid-19 Control efforts, including crisis within the Task Force after some of its members became infected. The only testing facility at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) was temporarily closed after being contaminated.

It was in this context that Kano stakeholders and community leaders came together in a citizen initiative – Kano Against Covid-19 to determine how best to assist in contributing to an effective strategy for dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak in Kano.

Objectives:

The objectives of this Initiative are therefore as follow:

Engage in advocacy and mobilization along the three tiers of government, within the community, the private sector, civil society and international partners to combat the pandemic; Identity the key problems and challenges that bedevil the efforts to curb the spread of COVID 19 In the State; Develop an intervention logic practices with the competencies and capacity to address the problem and challenges identified; Develop a framework on how to engage collectively to contribute to a better strategy of curtailing and containing the spread of the virus in Kano; Provide a strategy that adequately prepares for the post-covid era, in Kano.

The initiative then developed a structure to enable it achieve these objectives – (see the appendix).

In the last few days we have held series of intensive virtual meetings and consultations to map out a framework and strategy for intervention. At our third meeting on Monday 4th May, 2020 at 9.00 pm, there were 72 persons in attendance. These include prominent community leaders, professionals of various backgrounds and civil society leaders. During our meetings we had the benefit of engaging with and being briefed by several professionals engaged in the effort to control the spread of the disease in Kano. These include Dr. Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, as well as Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, Head of the Presidential Task Force to Kano, along with his colleague, Dr. Mukhtar Mohammed. We are were also briefed by Prof. Musa Mohammed Borodo the Head of the Scientific Committee of the Kano State Government on Covid-19. At two of our meetings we also had the benefit of being briefed by Ms Zouera Youssoufou, CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation. We are greatly appreciative of their efforts in assisting our understanding of the Kano situation. We also thank them for their immense sacrifices and empathy.

Following these consultations, the Kano Against Covid-19 Initiative makes the following observations and urgent recommendations.

Health Management of the Pandemic

Assessments have demonstrated that Kano is at the stage of widespread community infection of the disease especially in the densely populated core local government areas of the metropolis: Dala, Municipal and Gwale. We therefore recommend:

i. Establishing the extent and pattern of the epidemic by rapidly expanding testing and the provision of more testing centres and kits;

ii. The provision of more bed spaces for isolation, holding areas and case management of patients and the unified management protocols for all COVID patients in the State;

iii. A significant number of medical personnel have become infected so there is urgent need for the procurement and delivery of sufficient PPEs for their protection;

iv. Most medical centres in the State have stopped admitting patients for non-covid-19 infections and a system of triage, sorting and provision of telemedicine facilities should be introduced urgently to ensure medical care for all sick persons;

v. Urgent measures to provide for the welfare of Advocacy for health care workers- comprising remuneration, accommodation, adequate protection and Health Insurance;

vi. Establishment of a joint task force consisting of the members of the current State Task Force and representation from AKTH and NOH Dala – for improved synergy and coordination and for unified decisions and synergy in the implementation of strategies.

Community Mobilization and Public Awareness

There is a profound series of misunderstanding of the disease in Kano and working with key stakeholders – the State Government, traditional rulers, religious leaders and the media, the Initiative would work towards improving public enlightenment on combatting the epidemic:

i. Currently, the continuation of congregational prayers in some mosques, playing of football and other sports, mass attendance of burials and mourning scenarios all indicate a very poor understanding of social distancing which must be urgently addressed;

ii. Working with stakeholders to popularize the advisory delivered by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on the interment of possible victims of COVID-19 pandemic (which recommends safer and Islamically legitimate ways of washing, shrouding carrying out Janazah prayers for suspected Covid-19 victims), the Initiative would support enforcement efforts, which also complies with the NCDC guidelines for burials .

iii. It is strongly recommended that attendance at Funerals (Salatul Janazah and Burial) for all Deceased (COVID19 and Non-COVID19) during the period of the Pandemic should NOT be encouraged by all people due to the high potential for COVID19 infection.

iv. To introduce a new and more inclusive, efficient and transparent approach to the collection and distribution of palliatives through trustworthy community-based organizations.

v. Advocacy on the importance of wearing face masks and staying at home (unless absolutely necessary) shall be ramped up, through appropriate media and advocacy channels.

Deploying Technology and Innovation to Address the Pandemic

The Kano Against Covid-19 Initiative is deploying mechanisms to support the use technology to address the crisis:

i. We are working with relevant stakeholders to develop content to mount a social media enlightenment campaign;

ii. Setting up a call centre facility to support easier contact with NCDC and another one for the public seeking interventions;

iii. Developing an App that enables people to self- test themselves based on questions provided by the Ministry of Health. The result of the self-test would go directly to the NCDC and it can use it as basis to act.

iv. The Initiative would raise funds to allow these engagements to proceed effectively.

Governance and Delivery Framework

After careful consultation and deliberations, members of the Kano Against Covid-19 Initiative has approved a governance and delivery framework. The main organs of the initiative are:

i. A Governing Council which will provide oversight and advise appropriately on all aspects of the initiative. It will in addition serve as a liaison organ with Federal and State authorities, as well as other stakeholders such as Ulama religious and traditional leaders.

ii. Steering Committee will be the main decision organ of the Initiative. It is responsible for developing a strategy for activities of the initiative and the implementation of all programmes. The Steering Committee will designate a spokes person or persons who will speak on behalf of the initiative.

iii. Technical Operational Committees; these will be the main channels for delivering the programmes for the initiative. The following Technical Committees were approved at the last general meeting, each with its Terms of Reference. These were:

a. Medical and Health Committee

b. Community Mobilisation and Public Awareness Committee

c. Technology and Innovation Committee

d. Post Covid-19 Committee (to be pursued within the framework f collaborative effort with Kano Professional Forum (KPF) and Kano Peace and Development Initiative (KAPEDI)

e. Finance and Logistics Committee

iv. In addition, there is a Secretariat comprising a team of dedicated young men and women of varying professional backgrounds. They will support each committee and organ and be in charge of documentation production of reports, documents, etc. The Secretariat will be temporarily housed at the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) in Kano.

Composition:

The composition of the various organs, as approved at the general meeting, is as follows:

Members of Governing Council

Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa Alhaji Abba Dabo Prof. M. Y. Bello, VC, BUK Dr. Shamsuddeen Usman Prof. Fatima B. Mukhtar, VC, FUD Hajuya Fatima Wali Abdulrahman Isyaku Umar Tofa, Danadala Sule Yahaya Hamma A. B. Mahmoud SAN Prof. A. Yadudu

Steering Committee Prof Jibrin Ibrahim A, B. Mahmoud SAN Prof. Awwalu. Yadudu Prof Mohammed Tabiu Maryam Uwais Prof Mahmoud Sani Aisha Oyebode Amal Hassan Y. Z. Ya’u

Community Mobilization and Public Awareness

Convenors: Prof Mohammad Tabiu and Dr. Bala Mohammad

Health Management Sub-Committee

Convenor: Prof Mahmoud Umar Sani

Technology and Innovation

Conveners: Amal Hassan and Y. Z. Ya’u

Finance and Logistics

Convenors: Fatima Wali Abdulrahaman and Aisha Oyebode

Post Covid-19

Convenor: Dr. Shamsudden Usman and Engineer Mansur Ahmed

Membership of Technical Committees is open to all, Kano citizens as well as all Nigerians and non-Nigerians willing to work to bring this pandemic to an end, thereby mitigating the huge suffering and misery Covid-19 has brought to Kano, which has now become an epicentre of the disease in Nigeria.

We wish to call on all Nigerians to support this initiative in whatever manner to help ameliorate the huge suffering of the people of Kano. In the next few days, the Kano Against Covid-19 Initiative will roll out its programmes of activities as well as channels of support and contribution.

Dated 6th May, 2020.

A.B. Mahmoud, SAN, Prof Auwalu Hamisu Yadudu Prof Jibrin Ibrahim

Mrs Maryam Uwais, Aisha Muhammed Oyebode

YZ Ya’u Amal Hasssan Prof. Mahmoud Umar Sani Prof Mohammed Tabiu