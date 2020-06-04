Kano accident kills 1, injures 12

Share the news













The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the killing of one person, while 12 others sustained injuries following an auto crash along Daura Road in Danbatta Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Spokesman for the Service, Alhaji Saidu Muhammad, said this in a statement in Kano on Thursday.

Muhammad said that the accident occurred on Thursday at about 7:09 a.m. when a vehicle and a motorcycle had a head-on collision.

“The Toyota model F car and a Honda CG motorcycle coming from opposite directions had a head-on collision,” he said.

Muhammad attributed the accident to over-speeding.

He noted that 12 persons were rescued, while one person was confirmed dead.

“We received a rescue call from Daura Road, in Danbatta LGA at about 7:09 a.m. through Malam Shamsu Isah.

“On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicles to the scene of the incident on a rescue mission.

“The victims were evacuated to Danbatta General Hospital where one person was confirmed dead, while the other 12 persons are receiving treatment,” he said.

He appealed to motorists to always obey traffic regulations so as to stay alive and minimise accidents on the road. (NAN)

