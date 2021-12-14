Kano – Abuja link road for inauguration by March 2022 – Official 

Mr Babangida Hussaini, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, says the Western Bypass Kano-Abuja link road will be ready for use by March 2022.



Hussaini told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Dutse, Jigawa, that the project had reached advance stage of completion.



“Let me mention that the Western Bypass in Kano has reached advance stage of completion, which is the link between Abuja – Kano Road and the famous Dawanau grain market.



“This is an economic road which will hopefully be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2022,” he said.



He said that the ministry was looking at the completion of Section 5 of the Kano-Maiduguri Expressway.



According to him, Section 5 of the road project covers Damaturu – Maiduguri, adding that project had been impacted by the security challenges along that corridor.



“We thank God things have stabilised in that area and hopeful by the second quarter of 2022, it should be completed.



“Section 4; Postiskum – Damaturu is almost done, we are hoping that by the end of Jan. 2022, we should be inaugurating and delivering the road.



“We have seen tremendous progress all over the federation. We are hoping before the end of next year a lot of the projects that are nearing completion should be completed,” Hussaini said.



He, however, said that the problem of the Section 1 Kano – Maiduguri Road, starting from Kano to Shuwarin was affected by the issues of relocation, compensation and relocation of utilities.



“Like you rightly know the road cut across major urban areas, starting from Kano itself, Wudil, Gaya, coming into Shuwarin.



“I think the contractor too had some technical challenges which we have addressed, and hopefully the work is in the progress.”



The permanent secretary noted that most of the road projects in urban areas suffered from the issues related to relocation and compensation.



“It is important to stress here that the issue of compensation is the responsibility of the state governments.



“All the Federal Government want is a passage to do our project.



“The Land Used Act 1978 reposed the ownership of land in the state government, therefore, it is the duty of the state government to pay compensation.



“This is even where we are having some challenges but we are engaging the state governments to address it,” he said.



Commenting on Birninkudu highway in Jigawa, Hussaini said the ministry was finalising procurement processes for the realignment of 12km sharp bends to reduce road crashes.



“We have already done the technical designs; completed the technical evaluations and procurement process.



“We are hoping before the end of Jan. 2022, the Federal Executive Council should give approval for the award,” he said. (NAN)

