Kano: Abba’s victory will of God – Cleric

By Bosede Olufunmi

An Islamic cleric, Alhaji Tajudeen Usman has described the victory of Abba Kabir-Yusuf, of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the Kano governorship election as the will of God.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Kabir-Yusuf winner of the election.

Kabir-Yusuf polled 1,019,602 votes to defeat his closest contender, and the incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna of the APC who scored 892,705 votes.

The cleric congratulated the governor-elect over his victory at the polls and urged him to promote peace and unity in the state.

Usman, who is an Imam at Ansarudeen Mosque at Sabon Gari area in Fagge Local Government Area of the state, urged those that lost in the elections to congratulate the winners.

“I call on the winning side to extend olive tree to their opponents.

“Residents should remain calm and shun inciting comments capable of jeopardising peace and tranquility of the state,” he said.

Another resident, a spare part seller in Sabon Gari, Mr Paul Eze, described the victory of the NNPP and emergence of Kabir-Yusuf as a welcome development.

“Kano state should cultivate a good culture of accommodating and accepting the leaders they produced through a painstaking processes of democracy.

“I pray God to select a governor that will carry us along, especially we that are not Kano indigenes.

“All we call for is inclusive governance and let peace reign in Kano and fulfil his campaign promises,” he said. (NAN