Kano: Abba Yusuf  Appoints New Head of Civil Service 

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved with immediate effect, the appointment of Alhaji Abdullahi Musa as the new Head of Civil Service.

Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Governor said in a statement that the appointment followed the recent voluntary resignation of the former Head of Service, Alhaji Usman Bala mni who was retained by the present administration from its inception in May, 2023.

A seasoned civil servant who served in various government Ministries, departments and agencies in Kano for over three decades, the new Head of Service hailed from Kiru Local Government area.

Abdullahi Musa served as the Permanent Secretary Kano Government House, Council Affairs Directorate, Admin and General Services of Cabinet Office, Ministry of Special Duties, and Servicom Directorate.

He is a graduate with BSc. International Relations from prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and bagged a Masters degree in Public Policy and Administration from Bayero University, Kano and another Masters degree in Strategy and Security Administration, MASSA, from Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

Governor Abba Kabir urged the new Head of Civil Service of the state to discharge his responsibility within the confines of the civil service rules and regulations.

