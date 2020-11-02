Kano: 5 Emirate Councils to get one Mega Unity school each

The Kano State Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Sanusi Kiru, says the state government is constructing one Mega Unity school in each of the five Emirate Councils in the State.
Briefing newsmen on Monday in Kano on the achievements of the ministry in the last one year, the commissioner said work on the schools is almost completed, saying that the 2020/2021 academic session is expected to commence in those schools in January 2021, with no fewer than 360 students in each school.
The commissioner said the five new schools will bring to seven the number of Mega Unity schools in the state.
He further explained that the state government spends over N4 billion annually to feed students in state-owned boarding schools.
Kiru said the administration of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje is committed to uplifting the standard of education in the state.
The commissioner maintained that the state government has also secured the establishment of a Federal Science and Technical College at Ganduje town in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state.
He said the state government provided the land, a parameter fence, electricity, a 32-seater bus and a hilux Jeep for the school.
He noted that the construction of another Science Secondary School, owned by the state government, is currently on, also in Ganduje town.
Kiru said the state executive council has approved the establishment of a senior secondary school section for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Mariri area of Kumbotso Local Government Area.
According to the Commissioner, the school is running only Primary and Junior Secondary education for the 200 IDPs from Borno State. (NAN)
