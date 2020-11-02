Kano: 5 Emirate Councils to get one Mega Unity school each

The Kano State Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Sanusi Kiru, says the state government is constructing one Mega Unity school in each of the five Emirate Councils in the State.

Briefing newsmen on Monday in Kano on the achievements of the ministry in the last one year, the commissioner said work on the schools is almost completed, saying that the 2020/2021 academic session is expected to commence in those schools in January 2021, with no fewer than 360 students in each school.

The commissioner said the five new schools will bring to seven the number of Mega Unity schools in the state.

He further explained that the state government spends over N4 billion annually to feed students in state-owned boarding schools.